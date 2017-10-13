× Life Church in Edmond named 3rd largest church in America

EDMOND, Okla. – A new report has named Life Church in Edmond as the third largest church in America.

24/7 Wall St. recently compiled a list of America’s 25 largest churches, based on average weekly attendance.

Of those churches, Life Church in Edmond was named the third largest, with an average weekly attendance of 30,000.

Founded by Craig Groeschel in 1996, Life Church now has locations all around the country as well as an active online community.

It is part of the Evangelical Covenant Church, which upholds core evangelical Christian beliefs.

The church’s free Bible app has been downloaded more than 200 million times.

25 Largest Churches in America

Lakewood Church — Houston, TX North Point Community Church — Alpharetta, GA Life Church — Edmond, OK Gateway Church — Southlake, TX Willow Creek Community Church — South Barrington, IL Fellowship Church — Grapevine, TX Christ’s Church of the Valley — Peoria, AZ New Spring Church — Anderson, SC Elevation Church — Matthews, NC Church of the Highlands — Birmingham, AL Saddleback Church — Lake Forest, CA Southeast Christian Church — Louisville, KY Central Christian Church — Henderson, NV Dream City Church — Phoenix, AZ Second Baptist Church — Houston, TX Christ Fellowship — Palm Beach Gardens, FL Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale — Fort Lauderdale, FL Woodlands Church — The Woodlands, TX Eagle Brook Church — Centerville, MN Cornerstone Church — San Antonio, TX Christ the King Community Church — Burlington, WA Calvary Albuquerque — Albuquerque, NM Crossroads — Cincinnati, OH McLean Bible Church — McLean, VA The Potter’s House — Dallas, TX

You can read more on the churches here.

While denominations such as the Southern Baptist Convention and Independent Christian Churches make several appearances, the nation’s largest churches are disproportionately independent, non-denominational.

Reflecting a recent trend, 40% of the more than 1,500 mega churches in North America and a majority of the hundred largest churches are unaffiliated denominations.