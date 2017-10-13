× Local oral surgeons rolling out new program that will award one recipient with brand new smile

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma are rolling out a new program that will award one recipient with a brand new smile.

“We’re shocked at the overwhelming response that we’re getting,” Said Dr. Robert Bryan II. “Second Chance Smile is a program that we recently launched that is designed to give someone a second opportunity to have a smile of a lifetime.”

Through the program, one lucky recipient will receive full arch restoration all for free.

“The idea here is we’re looking for someone who really needs that opportunity to have a smile that they’ve always wanted and it’s just out of grasp for them,” Dr. Bryan said.

The surgery typically costs about $50,000. It’s a permanent solution for decaying and broken teeth.

If you’d like to apply click here.

The deadline is November 10th.