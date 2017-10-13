× Norman police: Chase comes to an end after alleged suspect strikes curb

NORMAN, Okla. – A chase through city streets ended when a stolen car struck a curb in Del City.

Shortly before 9 a.m., dispatchers with the Norman Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle near 12th and Alameda.

A short time later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a chase through city streets.

Investigators say the chase came to an abrupt stop when the alleged suspects hit a curb near S.E. 44th and Sooner Rd.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the chase.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were detained for questioning. At this point, it is unclear if they were arrested.