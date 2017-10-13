Oklahoma man pleads guilty to failure to register as sex offender

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

38-year-old Jenadiah Barnes, of Checotah, Oklahoma, was required to register as a sex offender after having received a felony conviction from the State of Tennessee in Wilson County on October 19, 1998, for the offense of Conspiracy to Commit Rape of a Child.

Officials say Barnes knowingly failed to register and update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The violation is punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine.