Oklahoma police department investigating Facebook post from officer’s page

VERDIGRIS, Okla. – An Oklahoma police officer is accused of posting a racist comment on social media, and now department officials are speaking out about the post.

The post regarding the NFL protests came from the Facebook account of a Verdigris police officer.

“Precisely why I don’t watch NFL bunch of f****** over paid greasy headed moon crickets expecting everything for nothing!! It would make my day to b**** slap the Jerry juice outta every one of em’s hair!! F*** EM!! #sorrynotf*****sorry”

Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackelford told KJRH that he was shocked to learn that the post came from one of his officers’ accounts.

“Though you’re off-duty, you’re still responsible for your actions. Especially being a police officer, sometimes your off-duty actions will reflect over to your on-duty time,” he said.

Shackelford says the officer says he didn’t make the post, and told him that his Facebook account had been hacked.

Authorities say the officer has not been disciplined because the internal investigation is not complete.

“We have a policy in place at the police department,” Shackelford said. “It addresses the social media and what you can and can’t use in it.”

Once the investigation is complete, Shackelford says he will look at how other departments have handled similar incidents.