Oklahoma State turns the town orange to celebrate homecoming

STILLWATER, Okla -- Stillwater is all pomp and circumstance as college co-eds scramble to beat the Friday night frenzy.

Oklahoma State students have spent countless hours designing and decorating these elaborate decks.

"7, 8, 10,000 hours? I can’t even guess. 10,000 with every single person,” said Greyson Chandler, an OSU student.

It was a sea of orange, except for a suspected prank by a Baylor fan, temporarily dying the fountain green.

“We dye it orange every homecoming . Somebody dyed it green. I heard they didn't do a good job, more blue than green,” OSU Alumni Association CEO Chris Batchelder told News 4.

This colorful 10-day extravaganza has brought thousands of alumni back for 97 consecutive years.

In the wake of recent tragedies, OSU and Stillwater police are working in tandem to beef up security.

“There is a great plan in place to keep everyone as safe as possible," Batchelder said.

Safety is paramount as students and alumni reconnect, celebrate and enjoy EVERYTHING orange.

Saturday the competition moves from the walk-around to the football field.

The Cowboys will take on the Baylor Bears with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.