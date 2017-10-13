× Paralyzing injury can’t keep doctor from riding again

OKLAHOMA CITY – Will Green hasn’t felt this alive in years.

He said, “It’s nice to feel the wind again.”

An accident put him in a wheelchair.

Our camera was rolling as Will climbed into his very own AmTryke therapeutic tricycle for the first time.

All this wouldn’t be possible without our friends from AMBUCS.

Oklahoma City AMBUCS’ Co-President Dick Nowlin added, “It’s awesome [and] that’s what it’s about, getting to see him getting that freedom back that he loved so well before his accident.”

The National Civic Organization does so much good for the disabled, building ramps and providing scholarships and trikes.

“That’s who AMBUCS is,” Co-President Randy Cloud said. “We do it because it feeds our soul.

This first ride is a special one for Will.

Before the accident he was always on the move.

He even rode his bike across America, along the way building houses for families in need.

“It will be nice to get back on the road, maybe not do something as extreme.

Will didn’t let his paralyzing injury deter him from becoming a doctor, currently a resident physician at OU Medical Center.

“I just have to keep going and choose those activities as you go on and keep truckin’.

He’s shining his light and showing others what it looks like to heal and overcome something traumatic to ride again.

Make a donation to AMBUCS.

Here’s info. about AmTryke Therapeutic Tricycles.