Police searching for men accused of robbing convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who allegedly robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery of a convenience store, located in the 2900 block of S.W. 59th St.

According to the police report, the clerk told police that one of the alleged suspects brought an item to the counter and then pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Officials say another alleged suspect kicked in the door to the office, went through the cabinets and found some money in small bills and change.

Investigators say the men also stole Newport cigarettes before leaving the store.

Authorities have now released photos of the alleged suspects and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.