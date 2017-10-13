Six years later: $10,000 reward offered for information in Carina Saunders case

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been six years since an Oklahoma teenager was brutally murdered and dismembered, and authorities are hoping that a reward will lead to information on the case.

On Oct. 13, 2011, officers were called to the Homeland store on N.W. 23rd St. after receiving numerous reports of a foul odor.

When they arrived, investigators found a black bag with a severed human head and other dismembered body parts inside it.

Shortly after the discovery, authorities learned the body belonged to 19-year-old Carina Brianne Saunders.

Throughout the investigation, officials learned Saunders may have been tortured and killed at an abandoned house in southwest Oklahoma City before her body was dumped in Bethany.

Authorities initially arrested two men in connection with Saunders’ murder, but the charges were dropped.

Earlier this year, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began digging in an Oklahoma City yard after receiving a tip about the Saunders case.

OSBI officials confirmed that they discovered a knife, a shirt, sandals and a jacket during their search. Those items are still being analyzed for evidence to see if they are connected to Saunders.

Friday marked the sixth anniversary of the case, and OSBI agents announced that they are reinstating a reward in hopes of making an arrest.

Authorities say that while they have followed dozens of leads, they do not have enough evidence to make an arrest in the case.

OSBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for the person who provides information that helps substantially progress the case.

To make a tip, call 1-800-522-8017 or email a tip to tips@osbi.ok.gov.