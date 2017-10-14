Enjoy most of Saturday! Storms move in this evening bringing colder temperatures

Tracking a strong Fall Cold Front that will sweep across the state tonight. Ahead of the front it will feel like Summer this afternoon!

Gusty south winds, mostly sunny skies should warm temps into the mid to upper 80s for your Saturday.

As the cold front moves southeast from Kansas, t’storms will form along the front and push south into northern OK by very late this afternoon and into central OK this evening.

Some of the t’storms will be very heavy with heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail and lightning. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather as the front blows through the area this evening and early tonight.

The cold front will be out of the area by Sunday morning with clearing skies, gusty north winds and much colder temps!

Have a great weekend!