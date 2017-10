VELMA, Okla. – A blow-out at a well near Velma has forced people to evacuate the area.

The Velma Fire Chief told News 4 it happened Friday night and fire crews are working to suppress the gas leak with water before capping off the well.

He said at one point, people within five miles were told to evacuate due to gas in the air.

Right now, the evacuation zone has been reduced to about a mile just north of the site.

We have a crew on the way and will have updates as soon as possible.