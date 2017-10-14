Metro family desperate to find missing man with memory loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro family says they are desperate after their loved one, 57-year-old Steve Wells, went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Wells was last seen outside of his home near N.W. 10th and MacArthur on October 3.

His family says he suffers from memory loss and can't drive. They also say authorities couldn't issue a silver alert because Wells is too young.

His daughter says they've handed out thousands of flyers in hopes of finding him.

“It’s vital. He does take medication for his tremors, which he hasn’t been able to have now, today makes 11 days he’s been missing. So, we’re reaching out in every way possible.”

Wells was last seen wearing grey jogger sweatpants, a white t-shirt and flip flops.

He often holds his hand under his face due to his medical condition.

Anyone with information should call police or the family at 405-996-7368.