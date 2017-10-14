Motorcyclist transported to hospital in critical condition after struck by vehicle in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Norman Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the incident happened near 36th Ave. N.W. and W. Rock Creek Rd.
The intersection is closed. Police advise drivers to avoid the area.
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities are still investigating.
— Norman Police (@normanokpd) October 14, 2017