Three women charged in $7,000 Victoria Secret theft, car chase

St. Louis, Missouri (KMOV) — Three women have been charged with stealing more than $7,000 worth of Victoria Secret merchandise.

Brittany R. Bobo, 24, Shomyia Hemphill, 28, and Lamonica McGee, 23, are facing felony stealing charges. Hemphill is also facing an additional charge of resisting arrest.

The crime that began at Victoria’s Secret ended in a car fire on Highway 64/40.

Police say the women entered a Victoria’s Secret in the Meadows shopping center in Lake St. Louis, walked to the front displays and began stacking clothing that had been spread out on display tables.

Once the women made numerous stacks, the suspect took the clothing and ran out, police say.

Lake St. Louis Police say the women drove off in a 2007 Nissan Altima. Police tried to stop their car as it fled east on Interstate 64. During the pursuit the driver struck a curb and blew out the tire.

Driving on an exposed rim, the suspects fled east on 64/40 with officers following them. Eventually, the driver pulled over near Spoede Road and the car caught fire, likely due to the heat and sparks from the rims grinding against the roadway.

All but one lane of eastbound Highway 64/40 was closed at Spoede and the westbound lanes, while open, were heavily slowed.

None of the suspects were injured and all women were arrested.

Bond for the suspects is set at $10,000 each.