Armed Robbery Reported at OKC Dollar General

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Dollar General in Oklahoma City was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

The robbery took place at NW 10th and Rockwell around 9 P.M.

The suspect is described as a black male dressed in all black wearing a white mask.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, but the suspect escaped before police arrived.

Authorities say they are still looking for the suspect.