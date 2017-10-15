Great fall weather continues across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Say hello to a cold front that moved southeast overnight and has brought much colder air south into Oklahoma. Out the door this Sunday morning, skies are clear but it’s chilly with gusty north winds so grab that coat.

Sunday afternoon, you can expect sunny skies, decreasing winds and cooler temps. Highs only in the 60s most places today. Remember, Saturday, we hit near 90 in Oklahoma City. So, a big change is waiting for you when you step outside.

Sunday night, clear skies, light winds and dry air temps will drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s. A few isolated pockets of frost possible in those normally colder low lying valley areas.

The rest of this week, count on plenty of sunshine with a slow warming trend. Temps should reach the 70s by mid to late week and possibly back into the lower 80s by this next coming weekend.

Our next cold front arrives late next weekend with a chance for showers and temps turning cooler again. That’s a long way off so just stay tuned to the latest forecast and enjoy this great fall weather.