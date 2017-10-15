Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief
Oklahoma City Thunder players dress up for early Halloween celebration

Posted 2:51 pm, October 15, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – An early holiday celebration got Oklahoma City Thunder players out of their uniforms and into Halloween costumes.

On Saturday night, Nick Collision once again hosted the annual party – dressed in a ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ ensemble along with Russell Westbrook and both of their wives.

-This White Men CAN jump-

Also among the attendees were Carmelo Anthony and Andre Roberson.

Anthony went as the Night King from ‘Game of Thrones’ and Roberson as Jack Skellington from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’

Night King Winter Is Coming!!!! @kwebimageinc @anitramichelle @shineblackhawk #StayMe7o

Yup Happy Halloween!! #early🤷🏽‍♂️

Josh Huestis, Semaj Christon and Markel Brown made appearances, as well.

Huestis and his wife had on ‘Bob’s Burgers’ outfits, meanwhile Christon channeled his inner 2Pac and Brown wore Tyrone Biggums’ getup.

Happy October 14th from the Belchers

New pac … album coming soon #MakeThemSeeYou #GBG

Patrick Patterson and Dakari Johnson were present, too.

Patterson chose a Run-D.M.C. look, and Johnson was the “Fresh Prince of OKC.”

Run-D.M.C

FRESH PRINCE OF OKC 😂😅

