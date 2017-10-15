Oklahoma City Thunder players dress up for early Halloween celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY – An early holiday celebration got Oklahoma City Thunder players out of their uniforms and into Halloween costumes.
On Saturday night, Nick Collision once again hosted the annual party – dressed in a ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ ensemble along with Russell Westbrook and both of their wives.
Also among the attendees were Carmelo Anthony and Andre Roberson.
Anthony went as the Night King from ‘Game of Thrones’ and Roberson as Jack Skellington from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’
Josh Huestis, Semaj Christon and Markel Brown made appearances, as well.
Huestis and his wife had on ‘Bob’s Burgers’ outfits, meanwhile Christon channeled his inner 2Pac and Brown wore Tyrone Biggums’ getup.
Patrick Patterson and Dakari Johnson were present, too.
Patterson chose a Run-D.M.C. look, and Johnson was the “Fresh Prince of OKC.”