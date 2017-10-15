Oklahoma City Thunder players dress up for early Halloween celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY – An early holiday celebration got Oklahoma City Thunder players out of their uniforms and into Halloween costumes.

On Saturday night, Nick Collision once again hosted the annual party – dressed in a ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ ensemble along with Russell Westbrook and both of their wives.

-This White Men CAN jump- A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

A post shared by Nick Collison (@nicholascollison) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Also among the attendees were Carmelo Anthony and Andre Roberson.

Anthony went as the Night King from ‘Game of Thrones’ and Roberson as Jack Skellington from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’

Night King Winter Is Coming!!!! @kwebimageinc @anitramichelle @shineblackhawk #StayMe7o A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Yup Happy Halloween!! #early🤷🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Andre Roberson (@flydre21) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Josh Huestis, Semaj Christon and Markel Brown made appearances, as well.

Huestis and his wife had on ‘Bob’s Burgers’ outfits, meanwhile Christon channeled his inner 2Pac and Brown wore Tyrone Biggums’ getup.

Happy October 14th from the Belchers A post shared by Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

New pac … album coming soon #MakeThemSeeYou #GBG A post shared by semajchriston (@semajchriston) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

A post shared by Nick Collison (@nicholascollison) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Patrick Patterson and Dakari Johnson were present, too.

Patterson chose a Run-D.M.C. look, and Johnson was the “Fresh Prince of OKC.”

Run-D.M.C A post shared by Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

FRESH PRINCE OF OKC 😂😅 A post shared by Dakari Johnson (@dakarijohnson) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT