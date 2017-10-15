Oklahoma deputy injured after crashing into tree

CROWDER, Okla. – An Oklahoma deputy has been injured after crashing into a tree.

Overnight Sunday near Crowder, 26-year-old Dylan Reasnor was driving when his vehicle hydroplaned and struck the tree on the driver’s side.

Reasnor was pinned for about an hour until freed by the Crowder Fire Department.

He was then transported to McAlester Regional Health Center in stable condition with arm, leg and hip injuries.

Sue Rector, who said she’s Reasnor’s grandmother, said the deputy was on duty at the time of the wreck.

Rector said Reasnor is having surgery, she asked for prayers for her grandson’s recovery.

A passenger was also transported but has been treated and released.