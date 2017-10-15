× Oklahoma man arrested after attempting to hide on roof across sheriff’s office

GUTHRIE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after attempting to hide on a roof across from a sheriff’s office.

According to the Guthrie News Page, on Friday afternoon, Guthrie police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Harrison for a reported domestic. However, when they arrived, a neighbor told officers the suspect was armed and attempting to break into a duplex.

The man then took off running.

A passerby was able to tell police the suspect had run toward a house in the 200 block of E. Vilas – across the street from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Once at the house, officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office spotted the man on the roof.

Sgt. Anthony Gibbs told the Guthrie News Page the suspect refused to come down, forcing officials to go onto the roof.

Gibbs said the man was tazed without falling off the roof and taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as William Joseph Graham, 36, is facing multiple felony charges.