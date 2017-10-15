Oklahoma town holds memorial for teen killed in ATV accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUTTLE, Okla. - Candlelight burned in the sunset, shining light on the faces of people in disbelief.

Hundreds came to remember 14-year-old Cade Boles, who died Friday in an ATV accident.

Hundreds gathered outside of Tuttle Middle School to remember the boy.

"We used to jump through little hoola hoops in our kindergarten class," said Gunner Kerr. "That`s my first ever memory of him. It`s something I`ll never forget."

His friend Avery Garrett had shirts made with the number three on them, Cade's favorite number he wore on his football jersey.

“I’ve known him ever since I was little and I thought everyone should just make shirts to remember him with number three.”

Songs of worship and prayers were also held at the memorial.