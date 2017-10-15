Sooners Make “Mental Decision”, Top Texas In Red River Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sooners set a standard when it comes to consistency.

They haven’t lost back to back regular season games since Bob Stoops’ first season, in 1999.

For the third straight game OU held a comfortable lead only to see things turn tense late.

Baker Mayfield and OU’s leaders came to a conclusion, they needed a new mental makeup.

“It’s something we talked about,” Mayfield said. “It’s something you have to expect in a game like these, and we talked about it as a team. We made the decision last night on how we were going to handle adversity and toughness like that. For the older guys that were in here, and got nicked up with bumps and bruises it was realizing this was your last one. You definitely don’t want to come out. You’ll fight through a little extra pain for this one. It was a mental decision for all of us.”

“Well we needed it, and that’s what it’s all about,” Mike Stoops, OU defensive coordinator, said. “We knew Texas, they’re going to compete at a high level. They’d shown that at USC a couple weeks ago, so we knew we were going to get their best shot. We took it, and lost it a little bit and we able to make the plays in the fourth quarter.”

“I don’t know,” Jordan Thomas, OU senior cornerback, said. “Were we up? Our coach told us to not look at the scoreboard until the end of the game. It was a player led, I don’t know, how do you say? I guess not necessarily pep talk, but encouragement. A voice of let’s get this done. We are the University of Oklahoma, this is what we work for, and we’re not about to lose two in a row. I can’t remember the last time we lost two in a row?”

“We had a better mentality today, overall,” Lincoln Riley, OU head football coach, said. “We were ready to play like we have been for a couple weeks straight. Again, we know that we’re going to have to play better to be able to maintain some of those strong runs. Playing well early is a big thing. We’re doing that really well. Obviously we have to do a good job maintaining that, and stepping on their throats when we get the chance to. We’ll get better at that. We’ll coach better at that. The fight in this team today was outstanding.”

Clearly this contest means a lot to all involved.

Up next for OU is at Kansas State, where they haven’t lost since the John Blake era.

In Dallas, Nate Feken, News Four Sports.