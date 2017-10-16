Cooking with Kyle: Creating succulent chopped pork in the slow cooker

OKLAHOMA CITY – This easy recipe is economical and is perfect to feed the gang watching football or make for a simple family dinner. Added bonus: it freezes beautifully.

1 Pork Loin Roast (4-6lbs. Use Pork Loin, not Tenderloin) 12oz-14oz Crushed Tomatoes

1 T Garlic Powder

1 T chili seasoning or favorite BBQ rub

1 t black pepper

1 t salt

Remove pork from package and cut off any undesired fat from fat cap. Leave some since it will help tenderize and flavor the roast.

Place 1/2 crushed tomatoes in bottom of slow cooker. Season pork thoroughly and place on top of crushed tomatoes; pour remaining amount over loin.

Cover and set slow cooker to low heat. Cook for roughly 8 hours until it is fork tender. Remove pork from juices – reserve juices. Allow to cool a bit, then chop into desired consistency.

I use roughly 1/2 of the pan juices combined with 1 cup barbecue sauce, but may also be served with sauce on the side. Add pan juices to moisten as necessary. Store covered in refrigerator for up to a week, may also be frozen.