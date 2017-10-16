× Crash takes down power lines outside Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY – A crash took down power lines outside of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion.

The crash was reported between a van and a car around 3 p.m. on Monday near N.E. 23rd and Laird in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Emergency Medical Services Authority as well as Oklahoma Gas and Electric were at the scene.

Officials said power was shut off to the lines. Traffic in the area was also being diverted.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

