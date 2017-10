× Driver dies after crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver has died after a crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. on Monday near Mustang Road.

Officials said a vehicle was stopped because of a previous wreck and a chain reaction ensued.

That’s when the driver’s vehicle was then reportedly hit from behind.

Officials are now investigating the cause of wreck.