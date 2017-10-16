Duo’s clap-back to Eminem’s anti-Trump freestyle goes viral

A popular duo has responded to Eminem’s anti-Trump freestyle.

Last week, Eminem unleashed on President Donald Trump in a 4.5 minute freestyle that aired at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Detroit rapper, who has slammed Trump previously in the nine-minute 2016 freestyle “Campaign Speech,” and in Big Sean’s “No Favors,” had criticized Trump supporters in the past, but this time he took it a step further, directly addressing his own fans on the issue:

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for it for you with this. F— you,” he said toward the end, raising his middle finger.

In his latest freestyle, “The Storm,” the rapper decried Trump’s comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, questioned the President’s own patriotism following his attacks on athletes and Sen. John McCain, and in closing, issued a passionate tribute to Colin Kaepernick.

The popular duo Diamond and Silk were not fans of Eminem’s diss track, so they came up with a song of their own.

“Trump’s yo president, so get over it. Stop crying and whining like a little b***h!” the duo responded. “You mad you mad that Hillary lost. Diamond and Silk tried to tell y’all that Trump is the boss.”

“So you tell your fans to draw a line in the sand. To make a choice between you and him like you the man,” they continued. “So let me tell you something that you really need to know. A lot of your fans voted for Trump so maybe you need to go.”

The video has since gone viral, receiving more than 1.2 million views.