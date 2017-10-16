× Family speaking out after loved one hit, killed during street racing crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — The sister of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident is speaking out after the alleged suspect bonded out of jail.

“My brother was crossing the road and he was trying to get back up to the curb but he couldn’t make it. And [the suspect] knew he killed somebody and he still left,” Heidi Grant told News 4.

Grant received that tragic news about her little brother, Eric Grant, miles away in Michigan.

According to police, 20-year-old Tanner Watts and another driver were racing when Watts allegedly hit Grant, killing him. However, officials say Watts left the scene.

“People need to pay attention. If they hadn’t been [street] racing, my brother would still be alive,” Grant said.

Watts is facing a charge of first-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

He will be in court on Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing conference.