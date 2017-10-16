Get ready for a week of beautiful fall weather!

Highs today will only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, about 5 degrees below normal.

Skies will stay clear with light and variable winds.

Tonight will be chilly with lows plunging to the low 40s under starry skies.

Temperatures will gradually warm and winds will increase this week, peaking on Saturday.

Saturday will be warm and windy in the 80s before a powerful front moves across our state Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Storms are likely early Sunday, followed by a big cool-down.