GPS mishap: Texas couple survives 6 days lost in the desert

HOUSTON, Texas – A Texas couple says a wrong turn could have ended their lives while on vacation in southern Utah.

Helena and Gerald Byler were on vacation and decided to take a drive to Lake Powell.

The couple used a GPS to navigate, but soon realized something was terribly wrong.

The route led them on a rocky trail with big drop off, and put them eight hours away from their destination.

Eventually, the car couldn’t go any father and the couple had to get out and walk the rarely traveled roads.

When 76-year-old Gerald couldn’t go any father, 78-year-old Helena kept going to find help.

Days later, Helena was found lying on the side of the road by a rancher. Although she was dehydrated and hallucinating, she was still alive.

“What she had to do was drink her own urine, but that’s one of the reasons why she survived, the doctor says,” Margarita Falchetti, Helena’s sister, told KPRC.

A helicopter ultimately spotted the SOS sign that the couple made with rocks and flowers and located Gerald.

Family members say he suffered a stroke at some point during the ordeal, but is recuperating in a Utah hospital.

In all, officials say the couple was lost for six days

“I knew that God was with me,” said Helena. “That he was going to help us.”