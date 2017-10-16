Homeless puppeteer recovering after being hit, dragged by vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man is recovering after police say he was hit and dragged by a vehicle.

Jack Howell is well-known to residents around N.W. 23rd and Pennsylvania Ave.

Howell, who is a puppeteer, is homeless and uses his skills with his puppets to earn money.

Recently, Howell was on the sidewalk near N.W. 23rd and Pennyslvania Ave. when he was hit by a car.

Investigators say a driver was on his phone when he jumped the curb and hit Howell and another person before crashing into another vehicle.

Howell’s son says he was dragged by the vehicle over a median, and witnesses say he ended up under the other car.

Howell’s son says he has broken bones, road rash and has to have surgery to fix his back.

The other man who was hit was also taken to the hospital.