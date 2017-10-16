Little Apple Cure For Texas Hangover?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a question that arises after OU-Texas win or lose. Is there a "Texas hangover?" A game so physical that it bleeds into preparation and play the following week.

But that's not something that the Sooners have struggled with. At least not during the last 18 years. Oklahoma is 17-1 the week following the OU-Texas game. Of course the lone loss for OU came in 2014 against Kansas State.

The Wildcats will be without quarterback Jesse Ertz as he nurses an injury. It should provide the Oklahoma defense an ample opportunity to make some plays. Especially senior Obo Okoronkwo who was named Big 12 defensive player of the week for his performance against Texas.

Okoronkwo had a career high five QB hurries, five tackles and a sack. He leads the Big 12 in sacks this season. It's the first time he's won the honor.