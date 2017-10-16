Millwood Football Standout Isreal Antwine Commits To Oklahoma State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millwood standout defensive lineman Isreal Antwine announced in his church service on Sunday, October 15, that he would commit to play football at Oklahoma State for the fall of 2018.

Antwine chose the Cowboys over Colorado, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss.

The 6'4" 295 pound senior isn't the first Millwood Falcon to play football for OSU.

Rashaun, D'Juan and Donovan Woods all made the trip up I-35 to play for the Cowboys after graduating from Millwood.

Hear from Antwine on his decision in the video below.