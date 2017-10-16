Mustang Fire Department’s fire safety performance for local elementary school goes viral

MUSTANG, Okla. – The Mustang Fire Department is receiving a lot of praise online after video of one of their fire safety performances for a local elementary school went viral.

The Mustang Fire Department has become known for their entertaining and memorable skits they do to help kids remember tips for fire prevention.

Instead of simply telling kids what not to do, they are presenting fire safety to students with unique techniques, using dress up, puppets and some serious performances.

This year’s message, “Every second counts, plan two ways out,” encourages students to find two ways out of every room in the house in case one exit is blocked or dangerous to use.

The fire department has been traveling to local elementary schools, performing a parody of Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O,” changing the words to “Stay low, stay low, big smoke come and we want to stay low.”

Video of the fire prevention performance has gone viral on Facebook, with more than 9 million views.