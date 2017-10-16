Officials: Three injured after home explodes in Oklahoma town

MEAD, Okla. – Three people were rushed to a nearby hospital following a home explosion in an Oklahoma town.

According to KXII, firefighters were called to a home along N. Ranchette Rd. in Mead around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Initial reports indicate that the home suddenly exploded.

Investigators say a propane tank is likely to blame for the explosion.

In all three people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say two elderly people were treated for cuts and bruises, but are expected to be OK.

Another person was flown to a hospital for burns.

At this point, the home appears to be a total loss.