Oklahoma City woman held alleged burglar on ground for police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into several houses in Oklahoma City.

It was one of the victims who eventually tackled her to the ground and held her until police arrived.

Ofelia Uribe is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and possession of drugs after entering at least one home in the 2200 block of S.W. 20th.

Leann Richards said after she tried to break into her home, she chased her, pinned her down, and held her there until police could arrive and arrest her.