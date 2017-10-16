Oklahoma deputies recover $35,000 worth of stolen property

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Cleveland County say they have recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property following the arrest of an alleged burglary suspect.

Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say they located an abandoned car near Slaughterville after witnesses called to report a suspicious man with an assault rifle.

After contacting the owner of the car, deputies learned that the car was missing along with other items, including an assault rifle.

Officials say they discovered 18-year-old Brandon Walker and found evidence that appears to connect him to several burglaries and thefts in the area.

“Our deputies are an amazing team, and this weekend, they demonstrated why they are such an asset,” commented Sheriff Todd Gibson. “Through quick and efficient police work, we apprehended a burglary suspect in possession of assault rifle; and we were investigating the crime before the owner even knew the items were missing.”

Walker was taken into custody on complaints of second-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny.

In all, deputies say they recovered about $35,000 worth of stolen property.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is a possibility that other suspects will be taken into custody.