Oklahoma fraternity’s homecoming routine goes viral for a good cause

EDMOND, Okla. – A group of college students set their pride aside in hopes of raising money for a good cause.

Members of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity at the University of Central Oklahoma created a cheer and dance routine for the school’s homecoming celebration.

The hilarious routine included gymnastics moves, aerobatics and fanny packs.

The video was posted on the fraternity’s Facebook page and has been viewed over 2 million times.

The fraternity is hoping the popularity of the video will also help raise funds for Special Olympics.

“Thank you so much to everyone for the outpour of love over our Homecoming Cheer & Dance routine. We’re glad that all of you enjoyed the video as much as we enjoyed performing it. Though we are thrilled that our video has reached such heights, we also understand that we have a greater responsibility to affect positive social change. As such, please consider making a donation to the Special Olympics, our national philanthropy,” a note from the fraternity read.