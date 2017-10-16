Police investigating after group home patient allegedly sexually assaulted another patient during trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Police are investigating after they say a male patient sexually assaulted another patient during a trip from a group home.

Kyle Sutton, 25, was arrested after police say he bit and inappropriately touched a woman while they were on a trip on September 30. It was reported to police on October 12.

According to Sergeant Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department, both Sutton and the victim were patients at ResCare. The facility provides services to seniors, children, job seekers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"The female does not function on a high level, mentally so that only makes this more of an egregious situation," said Sergeant Knight.

Sutton is facing a charge of assault and battery; however, we're told police are also investigating how long it took for the facility to report the alleged incident.

"It’s also important to note that we are investigating a person there who works for the facility that did not report it in a timely manner, so we have two investigations going on this one case," he said.

Kristen Trenaman, Director of Marketing Communications for ResCare, says the company is fully cooperating with law enforcement. She says they take allegations like this very seriously.

In a statement sent to News 4, Trenaman says "We've taken immediate steps to ensure we've mitigated safety concerns related to this situation and are conducting our own internal investigation. We're committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every person we serve and absolutely do not tolerate this type of behavior. Our goal is to have zero incidents related to safety and impropriety. With the mission to help people live their best life every day, our employees and caregivers are thoroughly trained in accordance with state licensing rules and regulations. We can’t comment further about the situation due to privacy laws protecting our clients and employees."