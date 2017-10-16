× Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Oklahoma man with Alzheimer’s

TULSA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Oklahoma man.

Robert Lively was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday in the 7300 block of S. Olympia Ave. in Tulsa.

Lively was wearing a gray jacket, dark green shirt and blue jeans.

His vehicle is a red 2009 Ford Explorer with Oklahoma tag HRE257.

Lively has early onset Alzheimer’s.

He has a black and white Pomeranian with him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact authorities.