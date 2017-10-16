Singer from Oklahoma advances on ‘The Voice’

Celebrity coach Blake Shelton won’t be the only Oklahoman to continue appearing on ‘The Voice’ this season.

Whitney Fenimore, from Tulsa, competed in the Battle Rounds on Monday night, singing the song ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.’

Ultimately, Fenimore lost and was leaving Team Adam (Levine) when…

A Double Steal ensued, and two other coaches opted to have her on their teams.

Shelton and Miley Cyrus both used even their ties to Oklahoma to try and win over Fenimore.

The Tulsa singer chose Team Miley and will now move forward to the Knockouts portion of the competition.