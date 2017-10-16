Texas county worker accused of stealing $1.2M worth of fajitas over 9 years

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A former Texas county employee has been arrested for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajita meat.

Gilberto Escaramilla was fired from his Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department job in August. He was arrested for felony theft after a search warrant turned up packages of county-funded fajitas inside his refrigerator, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.

Escaramilla has acknowledged stealing packages of the food for nine years. An audit of vendor invoices showed Escaramilla intercepted food deliveries being made to the department.

“He would literally, on the day he ordered them, deliver them to customers he already had lined up,” Saenz told The Brownsville Herald. “We’ve been able to uncover two of his purchasers, and they are cooperating with the investigation.”

As it turns out a medical appointment led to him being caught. Investigators say since he had a medical appointment, Escaramilla was forced to miss a day of work and a delivery driver called about the 800 pounds of fajitas he needed to deliver.

However, the Juvenile Department doesn’t serve Tex-Mex. A woman told the driver they don’t serve fajitas, but the driver insisted he’d been delivering them there for nine years.

Escaramilla showed up for work the next day, was confronted, and admitted what he’d been doing, according to investigators.

“If it wasn’t so serious, you’d think it was a Saturday Night Live skit,” Saenz said. “But this is the real thing.”