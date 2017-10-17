93-year-old U.S. Army veteran gets home makeover in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together OKC are transforming the home of a 93-year-old U.S. Army veteran.

Joseph Moore, 93, is a U.S. Army Veteran who served as an ambulance driver while deployed in Japan and Korea.

After his service, Moore returned to Oklahoma to pursue a career as a tailor and opened his own shop out of his home.

According to The Home Depot Foundation, that same house in south OKC now needs support and updating to ensure it’s up to city code, safe and accessible but the renovations are beyond Moore’s physical and financial abilities.

More than 35 members of Team Depot, the Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force, are completing the work on their day off.

This project in Oklahoma City is part of Home Depot’s annual Celebration of Service campaign to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families.

As part of the campaign, the Home Depot is encouraging the nation to “Choose to Serve” those who served the country.

To learn how to get involved in your community, visit CelebrationOfService.com.