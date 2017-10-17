Authorities on the lookout after suspicious white van spotted in Deer Creek neighborhood

LOGAN CO., Okla. — Authorities are on the lookout after a suspicious white van was spotted in a Deer Creek neighborhood.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Monday of a white panel van around the Antler Ridge neighborhood following children and asking them if they wanted rides.

The van has been spotted around bus stops in the mornings and evenings; however, there is no information on the make or model at this time.

Police say the occupants have been described as two white males.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 405-282-4100.