Beautiful week of fall weather continues with highs in the 70s

Get ready for a week of beautiful fall weather!

Highs today will reach the 70s.

Skies will stay clear with light and variable winds.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s under starry skies.

Temperatures will gradually warm and winds will increase this week.

Saturday will be warm and windy in the upper 70s before a powerful front moves across our state.

Storms will begin Saturday afternoon in northwestern Oklahoma and could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

The best change for rain will be Saturday night through early Sunday with the front.

Cooler air will follow with highs Sunday and Monday in the 60s.