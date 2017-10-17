Broadcast icon Linda Cavanaugh makes big announcement after celebrating 40 years at KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY – Linda Cavanaugh celebrated 40 years at KFOR Tuesday.

Linda is an award-winning journalist who has become a state treasure and icon.

She has spent four decades covering stories that matter to Oklahomans and being the calm during major news events.

After an award-winning career and becoming a broadcast legend, Linda Cavanaugh announced she will be leaving KFOR.

"Many of you have been with me from the start. We’ve comforted each other and stood together during the hard times: the tornadoes, the recession of the 1980‘s and, of course, the bombing. And we celebrated the good times. Just like family. And, since I consider you part of my family, I want to tell you that I’ll be leaving in mid-December. This wasn’t a rash decision. In fact, I told the folks here at the station three years ago. I wanted to give them the opportunity to find someone who could continue the Ch. 4 tradition of excellence. And they did. She’s an Oklahoman. She’s a seasoned journalist. She thinks it’s important that you receive both sides of every story. I know you’ll welcome Joleen Chaney as warmly as you did me. So, what am I going to do? If I’m lucky, I’ve inherited my dad’s DNA gene for longevity. If that’s the case, I have another couple of decades to contribute to our state. I intend to take a few months to reboot and then I’ll make decisions about the future. I never thought I’d find myself anchoring news for 40 years. So, I’m sure I’ll be equally surprised and challenged by whatever comes next. What I do know, is that I’m as excited about the future as I am grateful for the past."

