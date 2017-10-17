Construction worker tragically killed in north Oklahoma after accident at solar power plant

COVINGTON, Okla. – A construction worker was tragically killed in north Oklahoma this week after an accident at a solar power plant.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, a construction contractor, identified as 56-year-old Davis Knox, was killed while working at the solar farm project near Covington, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

Authorities told the local paper that Knox was found pinned under a trenching machine.

Officials believe he may have tripped or his clothing may have been caught on the machine and pulled him under.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, there were no witnesses to the accident.

The job site has been temporarily shut down.