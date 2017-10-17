Inmate says he would exchange child visitation for cash and a TV, mother jailed for not taking daughter to prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana mother is in jail for the fourth time, charged with disobeying a court order that she take her daughter to a prison where the child's father is serving time for drunk driving causing death.

"Jennifer," who asked that her real name not be used, refuses to take her daughter to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, four hours from their home, because of what her estranged husband, Sam Davis, wrote in a letter, which she showed to WNDU.

She says Davis wrote that he would drop visitation requirements in exchange for cash, a television, headphones and adapters, which Jennifer did not provide.

The mother says Davis also restricted all visits with their daughter last month, which are all via video and not in person.

Most importantly, Jennifer says she's concerned about the emotional impact the prison visits pose on her young daughter.

"Sam doesn't care about her and he is just doing this to hurt me," Jennifer said.

Now a judge has sentenced her to three weeks in jail, putting both of the little girl's parents behind bars.

"I know my kids will miss me, but I will be able to talk to them over the phone and things like that," Jennifer told WNDU. "I'll be out in 21 days."