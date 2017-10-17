“It’s important to get them identified,” Suspicious white van following children spotted in Deer Creek neighborhood 

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are on the lookout after a suspicious white van was spotted in a Deer Creek neighborhood.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Monday of a white panel van around the Antler Ridge neighborhood following children and asking them if they wanted rides.

Dwight Stegmann, a father of two middle schoolers, says he’s seen this van in his neighborhood. He’s been a resident of Antler Ridge for eight years and has never had issues, so he didn’t think twice.

“I was washing my Corvette three days ago. I saw it come by here maybe three or four times and didn’t think much of it, because we have a lot of workers out here in vans,” said Stegmann. “We haven’t had anything bad happen yet, but we’re always on the watch.”

Lieutenant Shawn Lewellyn of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the van has been spotted around bus stops in the mornings and evenings; however, there is no information on the make or model at this time.

We’re told the occupants inside the spotted van have been described as two white males.

“It’s important to get them identified just so we could find out what their motive is, why they’re following kids asking if they want a ride. Just to keep them safe and to make sure they’re not going to try and abduct a child or something, so it’s very important we get them identified,” explained Lieutenant Lewellyn.

Stegmann tells News 4, he’ll keep his eyes peeled and urges his neighbors to do the same.

“I plan on picking them [daughters] up off the bus, which drops the kids off at Waterloo at the little entrance into the addition. I normally pick them up anyway but now, I’ll be a little more cautious,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 405-282-4100.