× Man arrested for human trafficking in Oklahoma City after 18-year-old came forward with horrifying story

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police arrested a man for human trafficking after an 18-year-old came forward with a horrifying story.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police were alerted to reports of a possible abduction.

When officers went to question the caller, an 18-year-old girl told police that she had gone to Dallas a week ago with some friends to celebrate her birthday.

She told officers that she was at a club with her friends when she lost her group.

The teen said she went outside for a smoke break and to see if her friends were there when she was allegedly abducted by Izavia Smith, 21.

The girl told police Smith took her to a hotel room in Dallas where he allegedly held her against her will.

According to the police report, Smith reportedly told the girl that she was going to “make him some money.”

A few days after the alleged abduction, the girl said Smith brought her back to Oklahoma City to a Budget Inn in the 4000 block of N.W. 39th St.

The girl said Smith had set up a meeting between her and a man through “backpage.com.”

When the man came to meet the girl, she said he immediately asked her if she was 16.

The girl told police that when she told the man that she was 18, he reportedly said that he had seen her on “backpage.com” and thought she looked 16, so he set up the meeting so he could rescue her.

The girl said the man then took her to her grandparent’s home where she called police.

Police later went to the Budget Inn to arrest Smith.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for Human Trafficking.