Man faces first-degree murder charge after death of 2-month-old foster baby

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man accused of shaking his foster baby to death is now facing murder.

Two-month-old Jacob Thomas died from his injuries, and 24-year-old Austin Davis is behind bars.

“They took him into custody and booked him into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of child abuse,” said Officer Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City police. “Unfortunately, the following day, baby Jacob succumbed to his injuries and passed away. Davis is still in the Oklahoma County Jail, and his charges are going to be amended to first-degree murder.”

The infant had only been in the custody of Davis for about a day before he was rushed to the hospital.

Jacob was in DHS custody but was placed in tribal custody after it was discovered he had Choctaw heritage.

"We extend our prayers and sympathies to all those impacted by the death of this infant," a spokeswoman for the tribe said. "We are supporting a full investigation of the case, however confidentiality laws prevent us from commenting about a specific child or case."

Davis is held without bond.