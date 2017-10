LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A man was killed Monday after a motorcycle accident on an Oklahoma highway.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m., 47-year-old Keith Hendrix was driving his 2001 Yamaha motorcycle on US-177 near E1010 Rd., near Meeker, Okla. when he crashed.

Hendrix was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused Hendrix to crash.